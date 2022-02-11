Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West after he demands an apology to Travis Scott

Billie Eilish is responding to Kanye West after the rapper declared he would not perform at Coachella, unless she apologized to Travis Scott for apparently shading him during her latest concert. Now Billie is explaining that Kanye had it all wrong.

The singer, who is currently on her highly anticipated tour ‘Happier Than Ever,’ recently stopped a concert in Atlanta when she noticed a fan was having trouble breathing, showing concern for the young woman in the crowd.

Billie continued the performance after she made sure everything was fine, saying “I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going,“ which it was interpreted as shade towards Travis, following the tragic death of eight of his fans at Astroworld Festival in November, where the artist continued to perform after the situation got out of control.

This seems to have upset Kanye, who posted an article about the incident, demanding Billie to apologize and threatening to pull out of the long awaited music festival.

The rapper wrote, “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES,” adding, “NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

Billie commented on the Instagram post, revealing she was not talking about Travis when she stopped her concert: “Literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.”