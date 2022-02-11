Kanye West social media fights and accusations continue and is not precisely with Kim Kardashian. 20-year-old singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish is the rapper’s latest celebrity to be singled out.

The eyebrow-raising part of the story is that West is accusing Eilish of something she didn’t do, and he is considering pulling out of Coachella if she doesn’t apologize.

©Instagram / Getty Images



Kanye West won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott

Billie, a headliner in the famous festival, tried to help a fan who had difficulty breathing during her most recent concert in Atlanta. According to Kanye West, Eilish’s comments were a jab at Travis Scott and his fatal Astroworld festival.

While looking at the crowd, the singer asked a fan if they were having issues breathing and requested an inhaler. “Do you need an inhaler?“ she asked. “Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd. We’re taking care of our people,” she said in the clip captured by another fan. “I wait for people to be okay until I keep going.”

Kanye overlooked Billie’s kind action and suggested that she was dissing Scott. “Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” he wrote. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform,” he wrote in capslock.

Billie didn’t play West’s game and clarified she never mentioned Travis. “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” she wrote.

After West’s tantrum, some of the relatives of the Astroworld’s victim shared a statement describing Kanye comments as “idiotic” and out of place. “To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say,” Bernon Blount, grandfather to 9-year-old Ezra Blount, tells Rolling Stone.

According to the publication, Tericia Blount, Ezra’s grandmother, said West should be praising Eilish. “I think it’s just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it’s ridiculous,” Blount said. “She’s making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that’s crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth.”