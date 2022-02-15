Julia Fox says she ‘wasn’t in love’ with Kanye West and will drop a book with all the ‘tea’

Julia Fox and Kanye West might have celebrated New Years Eve and Fox’s birthday together, but their romance didn’t last until Valentine’s Day. Two months shy after they began dating, a rep for the actress confirmed they are no longer together.

According to People, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star’s spokesperson informed that “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

Julia wrote a now deleted statement saying she is not “sad” or “lonely” and asurres she hasn’t being crying after her split from West. “Y’all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler,” she wrote. “I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

She added, “and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)”

©GettyImages



Julia Fox is seen on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Another source told the publication that Fox and West’s whirlwind romance was cooling down. “Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard,” the source said. “They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It’s fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though.”

The Forbidden Fruits podcast co-host previously said that despite other think her relationship with Kanye wasn’t a PR stunt. “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t,” she said. “Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations — there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better.”