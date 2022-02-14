Julia Fox laughs at Judd Apatow’s jokes about Kanye West at the Super Bowl amid relationship troubles

Julia Fox can’t help but laugh at Kanye West amid a rough patch in their relationship.

As you probably already know, it seems like every celebrity in the world was at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13. Some of the big names in the building included Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, LeBron James and his wife Savannah, and Kanye West along with two of his kids, North and Saint.

Sitting behind Kanye and the kids were film maker Judd Apatow and his wife, actress Leslie Mann, who got a kick out of watch the rapper’s antics in real time. The 54-year-old couldn’t help but share his experience with fans, posting photos of Ye to instagram and talking about the one-of-a-kind experience.

“I’m sitting near Kanye. He seems very hot and sweaty in the mask,” the director joked in one of his captions.

“I overheard him say, ‘man I wish I didn’t go with the mask today, but now that I’m in it I can’t really bail on it,” he continued. “’Do you think I could lose it at half time? Seems like a logical place to make a change.’ His friends said, ‘no. You have to commit.‘”

Apatow followed up his commentary by sharing another post of Kanye without the face covering, writing, “I got too hot. I can’t do it.” He went on to joke on Twitter that West should get “some diamond encrusted ear muffs” to wear instead of the hot mask.

When Page Six reposted the interaction on Instagram, Julia Fox entered the comments with a ton of laughing emojis.

Fox and West have been romantically linked since the beginning of January, but a source recently told Page Six that they’re in an open relationship. While her laughing emojis seem to be all in good fun, they could be a hint at something more, with new reports claiming her and Kanye have now called it quits.