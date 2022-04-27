Kylie Jenner had a basket full of snacks in her car to satisfy her pregnancy cravings

Kylie Jenner doesn’t play with her snacks! The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters doesn’t go above and beyond with her cravings selections, but she is fully stocked in case she becomes hungry or nauseous.

Like many moms-to-be, Jenner’s pregnancy cravings included bags of chips and junk food. During a sneak peek of HULU’S The Kardashians’ third episode, set to air on April 28, Kylie appears driving with sister Kendall Jenner as they make a quick stop to grab some In-N-Out Burger.

Kylie asks Kendall to grab the basket full of snacks she has in the back seat

Kylie, who at the time was pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, enlisted the things she wanted to order at the famous west coast chain food. “I’m gonna get a coke or a Dr. Pepper,” she explained to her sister, who didn’t understand at first what she wanted.

“Oh,” Kendall says. “I didn’t hear it sounded like mumble.” Then the sisters started debating whether they wanted a single or double cheeseburger. “I mean, you’ve got two people to feed,” Kendall says. “You know what, it’s a Sunday, Kylie. We’re gonna go crazy.”

While making it to the restaurant, Kylie asks Kendall to grab the basket full of snacks she has in the back seat because she was feeling nauseous and needed to munch something before throwing up inside her custom-made pink car.

The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on April 14. New episodes will air every Thursday. Kourtney Kardashian is filming a lot for the new show, as she and her fiancé, Travis Barker, make multiple appearances. The episodes also include Kim’s process of hosting Saturday Night Live.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” a synopsis for the show reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”