The Kardashian-Jenner family recently premiered their brand new HULU show. As we previously reported, they promised to shatter the walls and allow fans a deeper look into the lives of all five famous siblings and beyond.

After releasing the last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, many things happened to the famous family, from cheating scandals to divorce and marriage proposals; the new era promises juicy content and nailbiting situations.

Since the new show follows the storyline of KUWTK, an excellent thing to do is to reminisce about a few things that made headlines. Therefore, the research team at SlotsUp has taken a look back at all 294 episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to see which was the highest-rated by fans.

Known for being a tell-all-style reality show in its earlier seasons, KUWTK was later criticized by fans for featuring sillier, scripted storylines and shying away from the real drama hitting news headlines, resulting in a loss in viewership.

So, it is a surprise that the top three highest-rated episodes were in the show’s final season, with the KarJenner’s obstacle course (Season 20, Episode 3 taking first place.

Now, find below the most iconic moments from the 20 seasons.