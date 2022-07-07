Why haven’t Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott changed their son’s name?

It’s been 3 months since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced they were changing the name of their second child, and for some reason, they still haven’t gone through with it. The couple famously announced that they were taking back their son’s original name, “Wolf Webster” in March. “FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE,” she wrote on her Instagram story. So why hasn’t Kylie shared the new name, and how easy will it be for her to change it legally in the state of California?



“Baby name regret” reportedly affects between 10-20% of new parents, per Nameberry. Kylie said in the past, that the name Wolf, “just didn’t suit him.” But it’s not just Kylie and Scott that have run into baby name remorse. According to The Washington Post, the Social Security Administration recorded nearly 30,000 baby name changes in the past five years, including both spelling corrections and outright reversals.

Changing yours or you childs name in California isn’t super easy, and involves the courts, and a good ol fashioned newspaper, which could be why the parents haven’t done it yet. One man told HOLA! USA, he went 39 years before finding out he went home from the hospital without a name on his birth certificate. His parents typed his name on the certificate using a typewriter instead of going through the correct measures. It wasn’t until he lost his original birth certificate that the county he was born in informed that he and no first or last name, “something they had never seen before.” He had to pay a $435 filing fee, along with the fees to publish a notice in the newspaper of his choice for 4 weeks announcing his request, the date of the hearing, his old name, and the new name he wanted. Since no one objected to the name change at the hearing, he was able to successfully ask the judge for a signed decree with his “new name” which was the name he thought he had all along.

So hypothetically, it seems like according to California law, in order for Kylie and Travis to change their kid’s name, they are going to have to file a petition with the court together, schedule a hearing date, and publish a notice in the paper saying they are asking to legally change his first name. Something tabloids and the public would have a field day with.





With a unique name like “Wolf Webster” people would know immediately who was making the request and probably try to interfere it with an objection. Of course, that’s assuming the family lawyers haven’t figured out their own way to change the name without having to publish it in a newspaper.

