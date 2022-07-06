Travis Barker is recovering time after his hospitalization. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was captured outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California. Travis’ sighting comes one week after he had to be wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center due to pancreatitis.

©GrosbyGroup



Travis Barker is back to work! The musician is seen at his recording studio after hospital release

According to a source close to Barker, he is taking it one step at a time and returning to his routine. “He’s slowly on the mend and closely following his doctors‘ orders,” the insider tells People.

©GrosbyGroup



Barker also took to social media to inform his fans that he was “much better” after the health scare.

“He was complaining of cramps,” a source told the publication. “Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were,” another source said. “Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.”

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”