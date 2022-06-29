Travis Barker’s health update: Hospitalization caused by pancreatitis after colonoscopy

Travis Barker has all the support of his friends and family amid the recent news of his hospitalization. Now that it has been reported by TMZ that the musician is suffering from pancreatitis, and doctors believe that it was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

It was also revealed that the hospitalization on Tuesday was the result of an inflammation of the pancreas, which may cause intense stomach pain, and even nausea.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis were photographed entering the hospital, with the singer being wheeled around in a stretcher and Kourtney walking behind him, as the medical staff helped him.

The singer was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, with his 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker staying by his side, and posting an update on social media, sharing a photo of her dad while resting in a hospital bed with the caption “Please say a prayer.”

Alabama also posted to Instagram Stories a message, showing concern for her dad, writing “please send your prayers.” Travis’ son, Landon Barker, was not able to join his dad at the hospital as he was in New York City preparing to join Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden.

The singer was in a lot of pain, as he wrote on his Twitter account “God save me,” earlier on Tuesday, making fans concerned about his health.

The celebrity couple, first visited West Hills Hospital after Travis started having health issues, but was later transfered to Cedars for additional care, and the famous Kardashian followed the ambulance in a black Range Rover.