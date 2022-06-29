Why Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly decided to get matching pink hair

Hollywood’s favorite couple, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, are known for having fun with their looks, with the rapper recently wearing a $30,000 diamond manicure, and now rocking pink bright hair for the premiere of his Hulu documentary ‘Like in Pink.’

But the 32-year-old singer was not the only one with a unique look on the red carpet, as his girlfriend Megan Fox wanted to show how much of a supportive girlfriend she really is, by getting matching pink hair for the special day.

The 36-year-old actress changed her famous brunette hair for a gorgeous pale pink that looked perfect with her skin-tight Nensi Dojaka dress and matching sandals and manicure in the same color.

The couple looked adorable walking the red carpet, posing for the cameras and having fun. The rapper wore a spiky Chet Lo crop top in pale pink and baby blue, with white belted trousers, accesorized with chains and pearls.

‘Life in Pink’ tells the story of Machine Gun Kelly, from his childhood to achieving success in the music industry and struggling with the media attention, stardom and his family life.

“Megan became like the sun to me, like the one that I revolve around and gives me life and like helps me grow,” MGK says about Megan, detailing part of his romance with the actress in the documentary.

The happy couple recently took the next step in their relationship, by getting matching tattoos located on their respective ring fingers, as a celebration of their engagement. MGK shared a photo of two pink voodoo dolls, which seems to be the inspiration for their adorable new tattoos.