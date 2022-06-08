Megan Fox reveals the most romantic thing Machine Gun Kelly does

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have shocked the world with tales of drinking each other blood, but when it comes to what makes the actress happy, it’s something we can all work on. Fox talked to E! News for her boohoo clothing drop where she revealed what the most romantic thing is she thinks someone could do: listen.

Fox and MGK, real name Colson Baker, has become one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood and people can’t get enough of their wild stories. And while Baker has a grunge and rockstar look to him, Fox said he’s a “very romantic” boy.

“I mean, over the course of two years, we have a lot of a lot of things that we’ve done together. He’s just a very romantic boy, so I have a lot of stories,” she told the outlet. But for the soon-to-be bride, the “obvious” thing that has stood out is the work he put into designing her one-of-a-kind engagement ring.

Fox met with the designer of the ring Stephen Webster who helped make Baker’s dreams of an emerald and diamond ring with thorns that hurts when she takes it off and he told her all the “poetic” things he told him. “I met with the designer and the designer spoke back to me what he had told him, why he wanted this ring to be the way that it was. The way he described me was very poetic, very romantic, and very sweet. He’s very thoughtful,” Fox continued.

It also seems like MGK’s love language might be gift-giving. “He listens to every word I say and he remembers every word I’ve ever said, so he’ll get me Christmas gifts from something I mentioned the first week that I met him [because] that memory never left him,” the Jennifer’s Body star told the outlet. “He sought out this gift for me based on that. I think one of the most romantic things anybody can do for you is to just listen,” she added.

Baker is just as proud of the ring as Fox is. Following their engagement, he shared a close-up video of the ring dazzling in the light with a lengthy caption. “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he wrote.