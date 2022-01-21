Jewelry expert reveal what Megan Fox’s engagement ring is worth and the meaning behind it

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently got engagement, and there is still so much more to uncover about their special moment and the unique ring the rapper bought before taking a knee.

Michelle Tacdol, Jeweller and Buyer at Jewellery Box, analyzed the engagement ring and has shared with HOLA! USA the symbolism and an estimated price of the piece. “Machine Gun Kelly has presented Megan Fox with a jaw-dropping engagement ring as unconventional as the couple themselves,” Tacdol began.

Megan Fox’s engagement ring

“MGK worked with jeweler Stephen Webster to create a heart-shaped ‘Toi et Moi’ (aka You and Me) style ring loaded with symbolism. Two magnetic pave diamond-studded bands of platinum are straddled by two pear-shaped gemstones of over 2 carats, a diamond on the left and an emerald on the right. The ring is worth well over £50,000 ($67,000),” the expert assures.

According to the rapper, the diamond represents his birthstone, while the emerald represents Megan’s birthstone. “The double bands of ‘thorns’ unite where the two stones touch to represent ‘two halves of the same soul’ forming the ‘obscure heart’ that is their love,” Tacdol said.

Michelle told us that diamonds are used in engagement rings because of their “exceptional durability,” adding that they “signify strength, health, good fortune, symbolizes life.” The jewelry connoisseur also said that “Emerald green is considered to be the color of growth and rebirth, while the gem itself symbolises true love and fidelity; very apt for the unison of twin flames.”

Machine Gun Kelly told Vogue during the Dolce & Gabanna fall 2022 menswear show in Milan, that his new other half’s custom ring includes “bands [that] are actually thorns.”

“So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” the rockstar explained. “Love is pain!” Kelly went on to talk about the actress’ ring more at length, saying, “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from [jeweler] Stephen [Webster].”

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it‘s together, it’s held in place by a magnet,” he continued. “So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart.”