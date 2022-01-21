Why Megan Fox changed her fashion sense after meeting Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is opening up about her fashion journey, revealing that her style “has definitely changed,” and explaining she almost gave up experimenting with it before she met Machine Gun Kelly.

The Hollywood actress and the rocker have been romantically involved since June 2020, constantly sharing their love on social media, attending multiple red carpet events and looking fabulous.

The couple have recently taken the next step in their relationship, announcing their engagement last week and revealing they are going strong. Now Megan has opened up about how she reconsidered her style after being with the singer.

Talking about her style, the singer explained that before it wasn‘t something she was focused on or thought about, “Because as an actress I had been classified or put in the category of being a sex symbol,” she continued, ”and publicists come in and they bring in a stylist and it’s all about dressing more seriously, so that the world will take you more seriously as an actor.”

“But they weren‘t dressing me the way in which I liked to express myself. So, I kind of gave up on fashion. I was like, I don’t f—king care, whatever you put me in because I‘m not going to like it anyway,” she declared.

The star admitted that she was surprised with MGK’s sense of fashion, becoming inspired by his style: “He‘s slightly eccentric in the way that he dresses, and that has freed me up to express myself more. And he helped hook me up with Maeve Reilly, my stylist. She’s adventurous too. And she wants to dress me the way that I feel,“ the actress shared.