Machine Gun Kelly reveals Megan Fox’s engagement ring was designed to hurt if she takes it off

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have such a healthy, wonderful relationship. Need proof? Just look at the endearing way the musician described his fiancée’s brand new engagement ring.

This past weekend, the couple opened up to Vogue as they attended the Dolce & Gabanna fall 2022 menswear show in Milan. That’s where MGK revealed that his new other half’s custom ring includes “bands [that] are actually thorns.”

“So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” the rockstar explained. “Love is pain!”

Kelly went on to talk about the actress’ ring more at length, saying, “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from [jeweler] Stephen [Webster].”

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it‘s together, it’s held in place by a magnet,” he continued. “So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement on January 12, posting footage of the moment he popped the question on Instagram. In their captions, they revealed that the magical moment took place in the same spot as one of their first dates.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic,” the actress wrote. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”