Machine Gun Kelly loses $100 to a fan who bet she was taller than him

Machine Gun Kelly made a fan’s dreams come true and put $100 in her pocket after she showed up to his concert in Cleveland with a sign that said “I bet you $10 I’m taller than you.” A concertgoer posted a video of the epic height challenge on TikTok and the video has since gone viral. “I won’t take $10 from you but I’ll give you $100 f***ing dollars if you’re taller than me,” he said in front of the crowd of thousands.

As she made her way to the stage the singer quipped, “oh f*** you actually might be taller than me.” MGK, real name Colson Baker, is 6’4 and it became apparent how tall the girl was as she hopped onto the stage without having to use the stairs with ease. They went back to back and it appeared like MGK had her beat but after she pointed at his boots the singer realized he might be cheating.

The girl was wearing converse and the honest singer grabbed the mic and said, “I think my boots are the reason- you actually might be taller than me. Yeah, I think it’s my boots.” “Someone give me $100 real quick just in case,” he said before removing his boots. After they got back to back for the second time it appeared like she was taller than him and MGK handed her $100. However, it kind of looks like MGK was slouching the second time around and just let her win.

Sunday’s Cleveland Ohio show marked the end of MGK’s “Tickets to My Downfall Tour,” and it was described as a “marathon” by the website Cleveland. MGK pushed the limits, even lowering the volume of the music to keep playing, but the Venue eventually forced him to stop the show.

The artist took to Instagram to say he’s been manifesting selling out the Cleveland Arena since 2008, “manifested sellin out the Cavs arena since i saw Jay Z do it in 2008, it sold out in one day. you are my gift, thank you for the best homecoming ever, merry xxmas” he wrote in the caption.