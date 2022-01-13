Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seal engagement by drinking each other’s blood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ready to say I do. The actress shared a 25-second clip on Instagram of the moment the singer got down on one knee in a beetle juice-inspired look and asked her to be his wife in front of the same banyan tree where they asked for “magic.”

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she wrote in the caption. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” she continued. “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” the Jennifers Body star added. And like any good engagement story, they “drank each other’s blood after.

Blood has been an ongoing theme for Fox and MGK, real name Colton Baker’s relationship so its not that surprising that they enjoyed it on their special day. Kim Kardashian shared her excitement for the couple commenting, “So happy for u guys!!!! 💍 😍♥️.” MGK and Pete Davidson are friends, so we will have to see if Davidson gets inspired to get down on one knee for the Skims founder.

MGK is of course besties with Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker who proposed on October 17. The Poosh founder left emojis to show her excitement, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

MGK later shared a video of the stunning 2 engagement rings he gave the actress with an emerald and diamond stone. The groom to be wrote, “yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.”