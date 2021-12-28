Machine Gun Kelly who? Jeopardy players are left confused by the rappers existence

Jeopardy tried to incorporate some pop culture into their game of knowledge but all three constants were left stunned as to who Machine Gun Kelly is. In Monday December 27th’s episode contestant Amy Schneider‘s $800 clue for the “Musical 3-Initialers” category read, “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.” Plus, there was even a photo of the artist. After a silence, the guest host Ken Jennings, quipped, “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently.”

It’s not too surprising that Jeopardy contestants aren’t following Machine Gun Kelly’s recent album releases or relationship with Megan Fox but it is hilarious. Fans of the show took to Twitter to laugh about the situation, “Very proud of tonight‘s Jeopardy contestants for completely blanking on the Machine Gun Kelly clue but getting the Guided By Voices one,” one user wrote. Another quipped, “my dad is watching jeopardy and just dropped machine gun kelly’s name when NONE of the contestants knew skdjskjf my dad is almost 70 HOW DOES HE KNOW THIS LMAO.”

No one knowing Machine Gun Kelly made my day. 😭😭😭 #jeopardypic.twitter.com/zLyByyU0Cf — Boosted Baddie🇹🇹 (@bkbusy718) December 28, 2021

Despite not knowing the answer, Schneider has already made history as the first out transgender contestant to qualify for Tournament of Champions. On Monday she buzzed her 19th consecutive win and has now earned the fourth-highest winnings in regular-season play. Schneider has won $745,200 total, putting her fourth behind Jeopardy legends Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and Ken Jennings ($2,520,700). She comes in sixth for all-time winnings, per EW.