Megan Fox told Pete Davidson she would get eaten by crocodiles before he gets Kim Kardashian’s number

Megan Fox was one of the many people on planet earth confused when Kim Kardashianand Pete Davidson got together. She could have actually been the reason they got together before their famous SNL kiss if she had given the comedian Kim’s number when he asked ‘months’ before. But the actress believed there was a better chance that she and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly get eaten by crocodiles, and she refused to share the contact info.



Kim made a lot of revelations on the latest episode of The Kardashians, like hints that she is having the “best sex” of her life. She revealed that she made the first move, asking SNL producers for Davidson’s phone number following their episode in October 2021. But, it turns out the comedian already had a feeling they could have something special. That is until he texted Fox asking for the Skims founder’s number.

According to Kim, Fox texted her after they got together asking ‘is this sh** for real?’ “After we got together and it was, like, a thing, Megan Fox texted me and [was] like, ‘Is this s–t for real?‘”

Apparently, Davidson had asked the Transformers star months before if she would give him the billionaires number. Fox didn’t hesitate to burst his balloon and made a hilarious reference to crocodiles. Kim said Fox had told the SNL star, “Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. Like, never going to happen. Do not ask us.”

Davidson is one of MGK’s best friends so it looks like Kim’s number was only in Fox’s phone, or else the singer would have likely passed it along.

Kim went on to gush about all the things she loves about Davidson, “Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met, like the best heart. People always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny.’ ... That’s like, fourth on my list of why I like him.” “[He] always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful, and humble, and just so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine,” she continued.

All in all, it looks like Davidson knew he could make Kim swoon because they have been packing on the PDA on social media, and parading their matching blonde hair all around London. They touched downt his week and after hitting up the celebrity hotspot The River Cafe, they went shopping at Dover Street Market.