Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly debut engagement voodoo doll tattoos

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are marking the next step in their romantic relationship with new ink! The happy couple shared their new adorable matching tattoos, located on their respective ring fingers, as a celebration of their engagement.

The rapper, who recently sparked pregnancy rumors with the actress, after performing at the Billboard Music Awards and dedicating his song to their “unborn child” and his “wife,” is now celebrating his fiance’s birthday with new voodoo doll tattoos.

“Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki,” he wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of their new tattoos. MGK also shared some photos with Megan, spending time together, riding a roller coaster, wearing matching outfits, showing their adorable cat, and adding a cartoon drawing of them.

MGK shared a photo of two pink voodoo dolls, which seems to be the inspiration for their new tattoos.

Megan recently shared some private details about their relationship during an interview with Glamour, including that they only drink each other’s blood for “ritual purposes,” explaining that “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only, adding that “It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”

She also took a moment to talk about her kids with ex husband Brian Austin Green, revealing that she is “so proud” of her kids, but she avoids sharing photos of them on social media, because she “can’t control the way other people react to my children.”