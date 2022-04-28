Megan Fox gets emotional talking about her kids: ‘I can’t control the way other people react’

Megan Fox is opening up about her experience, discussing the most important conversations she has had with her children, including gender identity and expression.

The 35-year-old Hollywood star, who recently shared some intimate details about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, including why they drink each other’s blood, shared how supportive she is with her 9-year-old son Noah, navigating parenting in the public eye.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” Megan said during a recent interview with Glamour.

The actress explained that “Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”

Megan got emotional talking about her kids, sharing Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 5-year-old Journey River Green, 5, with ex husband Brian Austin Green.

“I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different,” she confessed.

Megan says she is “so proud” of her kids, but she avoids sharing photos of them on social media. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children,” adding, “I can’t control the things that other children—that they go to school with—have been taught and then repeat to them.”

She also admitted that she limits her kids’ internet access and social media, “I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard as a mom.“