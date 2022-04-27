Why Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood: ‘Just a few drops’

Megan Fox is sharing some private details about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, revealing during her recent interview with Glamour that they only drink each other’s blood for “ritual purposes.”

Loading the player...

The Hollywood actress explained that their blood intake is also for special occasions, “I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood.”

She continued, “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only, adding that “It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”

She also revealed that she is very spiritual, “I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations.”

“I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason,” Megan said.

“He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’” Megan shared, as online users previously questioned a mysterious caption on Instagram after the couple announced their engagement.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood,” the actress wrote at the time.