Megan Fox shares lengthy & loving post celebrating Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday

This Friday, Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 32nd birthday. Amongst the first to congratulate him was his fiancée, Megan Fox, who shared a lengthy and loving tribute on Instagram.

Fox shared a photo of the two, with her riding on Kelly’s back. She’s seen smiling and wearing jeans and a leather jacket, while Kelly is dressed in denim. She also has on a hat with a “C” on it, standing for Colson Baker, which is Machine Gun Kelly’s real name. “Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both “cuddly and fussy at the same time” and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you,” she wrote. She continued on with a supportive and accepting tribute. “The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are… You are by far the most unique human I have ever met. And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday - I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see.”

“You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love. Happy Birthday love of my life,” Fox concluded. Followers were quick to share their love for her message, praising Fox’s caption and their loving and committed relationship.