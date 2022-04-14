Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox star in a movie alongside Becky G, Pete Davidson & more

Machine Gun Kelly is now a director. The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, directed and wrote the movie “Good Mourning” alongside Mod Sun, counting with the participation of a variety of singers and actors, including Megan Fox, Becky G, Pete Davidson, and more.

“Good Morning” is described as a stoner comedy, following London Ramson (Colson Baker) a movie star whose world is turned upside down when he receives a breakup text from the love of his life right before the most important meeting of his career. Per Variety, the plot is described as follows: “Compounded by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.”

The film is packed with a variety of performers and actors, including Becky G, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, and more. It features important cameos from Megan Fox and Pete Davidson.

Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road Films, which will serve as the film’s distributor, praised the work of Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun, calling their voices fresh and creative. “Bold in their approach, they have assembled a troupe of top-tier talent to join them on this hilarious ride. We’re ecstatic to be a part of their filmmaking debut,” he said.