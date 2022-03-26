Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are planning a ‘dark’ wedding

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding is going to be everything you expect it to be. A source near to the couple, who got engaged earlier this year in Puerto Rico, says that wedding planning is officially underway.

The source, who has a connection to Fox, spoke to E! News and explained that the couple is taking it slow and enjoying their engagement. “Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot, but have been starting to engage in the planning process,“ they said. ”They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don’t have a firm timeline.“

The source explained that Fox and Kelly wanted a wedding that felt like them and that had room for the untraditional. “They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing colored dress or even black,” they said. They also explained that the couple’s children will be involved in a special way. Fox has three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, while Kelly has a daughter, Casie, 12, with Emma Cannon.