Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are planning a ‘dark’ wedding

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding is going to be everything you expect it to be. A source near to the couple, who got engaged earlier this year in Puerto Rico, says that wedding planning is officially underway.
Megan Fox laughs as she is called MGK’s wife at NBA game
Machine Gun Kelly says he and his ‘wife’ Megan Fox moved out because their house was haunted
The source, who has a connection to Fox, spoke to E! News and explained that the couple is taking it slow and enjoying their engagement. “Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot, but have been starting to engage in the planning process,“ they said. ”They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don’t have a firm timeline.“
The source explained that Fox and Kelly wanted a wedding that felt like them and that had room for the untraditional. “They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing colored dress or even black,” they said. They also explained that the couple’s children will be involved in a special way. Fox has three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, while Kelly has a daughter, Casie, 12, with Emma Cannon.
While the couple remains as visual as ever, making memorable appearances on red carpets and sharing photos on social media, they’ve kept their wedding plans to themselves. In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kelly spoke about wedding planning and some of the roadblocks they’d encountered. “When do you think you’re gonna get married?” Corden asked. “When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic...” Kelly said, cutting himself off and adding, “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”
Kelly released a new record this past week, conducting several interviews where he discussed his personal life and his creative process. “The torture is real. However, do I invite the torture or create it for myself? Probably,” he said to Billboard magazine. “Do I fear a stable life? Do I fear that it’s going to stop my writing? For sure. Sometimes I wake up and it’s like, ‘It’s sunny today. I live in this house today. What am I? I am a mainstream sellout, dude.’”