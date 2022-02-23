Megan Fox laughs as she is called MGK’s wife at NBA game

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were in attendance at this weekend’s NBA All-Star game. The two were seen smiling at the camera, while the announcer called out their names, calling Fox Machine Gun Kelly’s wife.

“Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox,” said the announcer. Fox smiled when her name was called and laughed once she realized she was introduced as Kelly’s wife. She partly covered her mouth and said “I’m not your wife,” making Kelly laugh and lean towards her.

Fox and Kelly were dressed stylishly, with Fox wearing an orange snakeskin suit and bright green nails. Kelly wore a bejeweled gray sweater. He was also wearing a lip cuff and some dagger earrings.

©GettyImages



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the NBA game in Cleveland.

While the couple is not yet married, they are engaged. Kelly proposed a couple of months ago when the two were away on a trip in Puerto Rico. They’ve been together since March of 2020, meeting on the set of the film “Midnight in The Switchgrass,” and quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.

At the start of the month, TMZ confirmed that Fox finalized her divorce from Brian Austin Green, to whom she was married since the year 2010, having dated him since 2004. They filed for divorce citing unreconcilable differences and requesting joint legal custody of their three kids, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. Green is now engaged to Sharna Burgess, a dancer who’s made appearances in “Dancing With the Stars.” They are now expecting their first baby, who they confirmed is a boy.