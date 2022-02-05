Machine Gun Kelly and Willow release ‘Emo Girl’

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith just released a new song. The song, called “Emo Girl,” is an extension of Kelly and Willow’s previous work, fitting right in the resurgence of emo music we’re currently experiencing.

“Emo Girl” is a part of Machine Gun Kelly’s new record, called “Mainstream Sellout.” The album, done in partnership with Travis Barker, was previously titled “Born with Horns.”

“Emo Girl” is about an emo girl, obviously, and kicks off with a soundbite of Megan Fox saying “I am a God,” one of her most famous lines from the film Jennifer’s Body. There’s also a Blink-182 reference, the band that Barker is mostly known for, taking us way back. Willow, who’s also worked with Travis Barker in the past, released her LP “lately I feel EVERYTHING” last year.

Barker has made notorious partnerships over the past year, producing music for Willow, Kelly and even signing Avril Lavinge to his record label, DTA. Lavinge’s upcoming record is called “Love Sux” and it will be released on February 25th.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged at the start of the year. The couple broke the news through an Instagram post. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” wrote Fox.. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.” To conclude her touching post, just because it would be out of brand of them to not make it weird, she wrote, “and then we drank each other’s blood.”