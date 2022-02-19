Megan Fox and MGK recreate epic bathroom photo with James Corden’s parents

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recreated one of their most famous photos. In the Late Late Show with James Corden, to celebrate the Super Bowl, Corden sent his parents to the red carpet, where they were forced to interact with dozens of celebrities.

They two then ran into Fox and Kelly and ended up recreating the bathroom photos at the VMAs, with some key changes.

©Kourtney Kardashian



The two couples took this epic photo at last year’s VMAs.

The segment shows Margaret and Malcolm Corden joining the NFL red carpet, as they’ve done for the past Super Bowl events. The two interview different NFL players and show clips of previous Super Bowls, with Rob Gronkowski having a memorable dance with Margaret.

At the Super Bowl party, the Cordens start interviewing Fox and Kelly. Fox shows off her ring and explains that Kelly designed it. They then play music together, with Kelly playing the guitar and Malcolm playing the sax. “James Corden, I’m stealing your dad,” Kelly says. “Wow. Do you want to be in a band?”

Finally, Kelly tells Malcolm and Margaret that he thought it would be a great idea to recreate the iconic photo Kelly, Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian took at the bathrooms of the VMAs. “We’ll be me and Megan and you guys be Travis and Kourtney,” he said. They all proceed to line up and pose for the image.

Machine Gun Kelly continues to work on his music and his acting career. This past couple of weeks he’s been busy, premiering his song “Emo Girl” with Willow Smith and also premiering “Taurus,” the film he stars in, which recently premiered in Berlinale. “Taurus,” directed by Tim Sutton, is a drama centered on a self-destructive musician, played by Kelly. Megan Fox has a cameo in the film, making the project an even more personal look into his personal life.