Megan Fox shows us what she’d look like as a teacher in ‘Euphoria’

Megan Fox showed us a look at what it would look like if she were a part of HBO’s “Euphoria.” The actress shared a photo on Instagram, captioning it with a funny joke that struck a chord with the show’s viewers.

Fox shared a set of photos wearing a light purple outfit, made out of a top, pants, heels, and a small purse. Her manicure was bright orange and she also had some orange details on her makeup. “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” she wrote.

Since the premiere of the second season of Euphoria, fans and followers have been poking fun at the show and its costuming decisions, which tend to be dramatic and striking, even if the characters are simply going to school. One of the show’s biggest trademarks is the make up choices for their actresses, who often have colorful and bright eye shadows, much like Fox’s Instagram post.

the service dog at Euphoria High pic.twitter.com/LRlzO5gLoQ — i’m falling rn (@xxxngel) January 22, 2022