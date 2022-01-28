Megan Fox shows us what she’d look like as a teacher in ‘Euphoria’

Megan Fox showed us a look at what it would look like if she were a part of HBO’s “Euphoria.” The actress shared a photo on Instagram, captioning it with a funny joke that struck a chord with the show’s viewers.
Fox shared a set of photos wearing a light purple outfit, made out of a top, pants, heels, and a small purse. Her manicure was bright orange and she also had some orange details on her makeup. “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” she wrote.
Since the premiere of the second season of Euphoria, fans and followers have been poking fun at the show and its costuming decisions, which tend to be dramatic and striking, even if the characters are simply going to school. One of the show’s biggest trademarks is the make up choices for their actresses, who often have colorful and bright eye shadows, much like Fox’s Instagram post.
the service dog at Euphoria High pic.twitter.com/LRlzO5gLoQ— i’m falling rn (@xxxngel) January 22, 2022
The teachers’ lounge at Euphoria High School pic.twitter.com/dYshkJ4nve— Annie Tressler (@tressler_annie) January 14, 2022
Fox’s followers loved her caption and were calling up Euphoria creatives to take advantage of this great opportunity. “CMON EUPHORIA DOLLLLL,” wrote someone. “CAST HER FOR SEASON THREE RN,” wrote someone else, tagging the show’s official account. “Girl you’re old enough to be cast as a high schooler on euphoria wym,” wrote another person, making fun of the fact that the teens on the show are played by a variety of actors in their mid 20’s. Come on, HBO. This is a perfect opportunity to give the people what they want.
A few days ago, Fox shared a set of pictures in Lake Como, alongside her fiancee, Colson Baker. The two look happy in the photos, taking in the sights and enjoying themselves on the Italian coastline.
Fox and Baker got engaged earlier this year, after dating for a year and a half. The two were on a trip to Puerto Rico when Baker popped the question, giving her a custom made ring designed by Stephen Webster. “She has been wanting to get engaged. The proposal was a surprise, though,” said a source to People Magazine. “They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation.”