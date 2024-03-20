Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly together? She clarifies relationship in new podcast

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has been the source of much speculation. The pair were first linked in 2020, getting engaged shortly after. Then rumors of an infidelity began to swirl the two, with many speculating that they’d broken their engagement and had then reunited.

In an appearance on the podcast Alex Cooper’s podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Fox opened up about her relationship with Kelly, even though she kept some details to herself.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” said Fox in the interview. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”

“I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” said Fox. “Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Fox also revealed that she and Kelly did break up at one point, with making the decision to rupture their engagement. “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred,” said Fox after Cooper asked her about the engagement and the fact that it was called off. “I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?'” said Fox.

©GettyImages



Fox and Kelly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Fox also discussed Kelly’s feelings regarding her book of poems released last year

Last year, Fox published a book of poems called “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” with many of the poems being about Kelly. "Obviously he would have to be asked for his experience, but it was not easy, and I think he was really nervous and worried," said Fox. She said that she never discussed topics that he didn’t himself explore in his songs. "However, that doesn't make it any less sensitive for him to experience me writing about it, because obviously he feels in control when he's telling his own story or maybe he's able to hide behind the music a little bit,” she said.