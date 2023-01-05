Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox add two more pets to their family

Megan Fox said she was looking for a girlfriend last week, but it looks like Machine Gun Kelly got her some cats instead. On Wednesday, the Tickets to my Downfall singer introduced two new cats to the world, named “Tickets & Na’avi.” Bringing their total cat collection to three.

They did not specify which cat is named what, but they got a siamese kitten and what looks like another Bengal. They already had a Bengal named Whiskey, who looked very happy having an equally as energetic friend.

It’s been about a year since they welcomed Whiskey into their pink lifestyle. They shared photos of the Bengal, which can cost anywhere from $1000-$3000 in February 2022. He likely named both Whiskey and Tickets, as Whiskey was a part of a special memory he has with his late father.

He told Howard Stern in 2020, he reconciled with his dad before he died, and they drank whiskey together inside the hospital. “I snuck a bottle into the hospital. We were having this drink, and I was asking questions about my birth. I was encouraged to find things out about myself,” he told the host.

