Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox add two more pets to their family

Megan Fox said she was looking for a girlfriend last week, but it looks like Machine Gun Kelly got her some cats instead. On Wednesday, the Tickets to my Downfall singer introduced two new cats to the world, named “Tickets & Na’avi.” Bringing their total cat collection to three.
They did not specify which cat is named what, but they got a siamese kitten and what looks like another Bengal. They already had a Bengal named Whiskey, who looked very happy having an equally as energetic friend.
Taylor Swift’s cat is reportedly one of the richest pets in the world
Pet of the week: Meet Sadie and Rudy, two mischievous puppies always up to something
Dog lovers: Everything you need to know about creative grooming and the best advice for anxious dogs
It’s been about a year since they welcomed Whiskey into their pink lifestyle. They shared photos of the Bengal, which can cost anywhere from $1000-$3000 in February 2022. He likely named both Whiskey and Tickets, as Whiskey was a part of a special memory he has with his late father.
He told Howard Stern in 2020, he reconciled with his dad before he died, and they drank whiskey together inside the hospital. “I snuck a bottle into the hospital. We were having this drink, and I was asking questions about my birth. I was encouraged to find things out about myself,” he told the host.
As for “Tickets” the rapper-turned-rocker is obsessed with his Tickets to my Downfall album, which he released in 2020. He has the title tattooed around his neck, and Fox had a special place in the album, as her voice can be heard in the background of his interlude “Kevin and Barracuda.”
Fox is holding the Bengal in the video, who might be named Na’avi, which is the constructed language spoken by the Navi people in the Avatar series.
Aside from the cats, the couple also has children of their own. MGK has a 13-year-old daughter named Casie, while Fox shares three sons: 10-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi, and 6-year-old Journey, with her ex, Brian Austin Green.
The engaged couple has been going strong, but last week Fox had women around the world sending DM’s after she shared a gallery of photos with the caption, “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.”
She had a lot of people in the comments including Rubi Rose, who wrote, “Did @machinegunkelly NOT give you my application. I gave it to him daily while filming Taurus.”
MGK eventually got his opinion in writing to Fox, “i don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request.”
We will have to see if Fox gets back to anyone from the DMs.