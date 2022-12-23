Pet of the week: Meet Sadie and Rudy, two mischievous puppies always up to something

Sadie Mae and Rudy Rooster are two playful golden retrievers! The adorable pair are constantly running around their home and finding new ways to have fun. And while Rudy was recently introduced to the family, it seems they became fast friends after their first encounter.

The 2-year-old puppy and her 6-month-old sibling went viral in a recent video that perfectly shows the relationship between them. “When you bring home a new puppy and worry he might torment the older dog,” their owners wrote, adding, “She really does love him I swear!!”

Rudy can be seen relaxing on Sadie’s bed, which seems to have annoyed Sadie, who instantly reacted in the most hilarious way. “Sometimes u gotta put your younger sibling in their place,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “That is waaaay too adorable!! It’s the “thump” for me!!”

This is not the first time the pair go viral, as they can be seen with very serious faces in a different video after being a little too playful. “This meeting is gonna be about all the barking that has been going on,” their owner says to them , as they seem to be very concerned.

“She’s like, why are we having this meeting,” one person commented about Sadie’s reaction, while someone else wrote, “Could they be any cuter?” adding, “Why the big one is judging you.”