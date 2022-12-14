Dog lovers: Everything you need to know about creative grooming and the best advice for anxious dogs

Gabriel Feitosa continues to be a viral sensation! The Brazilian dog groomer, who is known for his incredible and fun designs, is showing his followers his latest Christmas creation, giving a makeover to his client Teddy and turning him into an adorable Grinch.

This talented dog groomer mastered creative grooming following his 18-year career, surprising his clients with his technique, and being inspired by fantasy characters and fan-favorite characters from film and television.

©Gabriel Feitosa





Gabriel talked with HOLA! USA and addressed some of the online concerns about creative grooming, demonstrating that it is a safe practice that doesn’t affect pups. He also shared one of the best grooming tips for anxious dogs and nervous parents, detailing simple steps that can make a difference when it comes to grooming.

Watch the video and discover Gabriel’s inspirations and tips!