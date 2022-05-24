Meet the Brazilian dog groomer turning dogs into adorable magic creatures

Gabriel Feitosa is taking over the world of creative dog grooming, giving the most adorable and colorful makeover transformation to his furry clients using toxic-free grooming practices, following his success as a contestant in ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect.’

People all over the world have seen Gabriel’s designs on social media, with multiple of his videos going viral, reimagining iconic TV characters and matching them to his clients’ personalities, including Pokemon transformations, magical creatures and even his own version of The Powerpuff Girls.

He started his pioneering dog grooming career at the age of twelve at a local shop in a small town in Brazil, discovering his passion and achieving his goals and dreams in the United States, competing internationally and opening his own Grooming Salon and GFG Pet Store in San Diego.

During an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA, Gabriel is revealing more about his creative process, technique, grooming tips to make your pet more comfortable, and how he guides his clients to decide what design will suit their pets best.

Watch the video for the full interview!