Megan Fox reacts to infidelity rumors between Machine Gun Kelly and Sophie Lloyd: Who is she?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were one of the hottest celebrity couples in the past few years. But now that rumors of a breakup have started going around, fans of the pair are starting to wonder what happened between them and if there’s any reason to believe a cheating scandal is on the horizon.

The Hollywood star recently deactivated her Instagram account after deleting all of her photos with the singer. She also posted lyrics from Beyonce’s track ‘Pray You Catch Me,’ from her album Lemonade. “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Megan wrote.

Megan also responded to a comment before deactivating, which mentioned Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd. “He probably got with Sophie,” one fan wrote, to which the actress responded, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Sophie is known for being a talented British musician. She started touring with MGK’s band in May 20222. “So incredibly excited and honoured to be given this opportunity…So honoured to play beside such amazing musicians,” she wrote at the time.

“Touring with Machine Gun Kelly was amazing,” Lloyd said to NME in November 2022. “It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get go. I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message.”

And while fans speculated about the nature of the relationship between the singer and the guitarist, others pointed out that she is already in a 5-year relationship with drummer Christopher Painter, who is also known to be a friend of MGK.

“Don’t bother with any of the bulls–t you read about MGK online. From what I experienced, they are the most amazing group of people you could meet,” Christopher wrote, posting a photo with the singer. “The MGK camp have been so incredible to Sophie and have also made me feel so welcomed, and will always be grateful for that.