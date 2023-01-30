Megan Fox’s new hair transformation: Blonde bob with bangs

Megan Fox is changing things up! The Hollywood star decided to try a new hairstyle, trading her signature dark hair for a blonde look with bangs. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to share some selfies with her fans and followers, and while it’s unclear if her new hairstyle has to do with a new role, Megan seemed to have taken the pics while being on set.

Debuting a stunning shoulder-length bob with ombré locks, Megan proved that she can pull off any hairstyle, as she previously had fun with some bright-colored wigs, including soft-pink and dark ash gray. She also rocked bangs last year for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and wore a matching blonde wig with Machine Gun Kelly for Halloween.

It seems the actress has been booked and busy this year, preparing for her new sci-fi film this year alongside Michele Morrone. The pair will be starring in ‘Subservience,’ an upcoming science fiction project about a domestic AI worker who turns deadly.

“Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller. As Megan’s third film with us, this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise. With the addition of the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our leading man, we are excited to see leading lady Megan and S.K. team up again with Megan lending her acting talents to an incredibly layered character,” said Jeffrey Greenstein, president of Millennium Media, the company producing the film.