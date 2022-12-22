Megan Fox & Michele Morrone to star in sci-fi film

Megan Fox has lined up her next movie. She’s set to star alongside Michele Morrone in “Subservience,” an upcoming science fiction film about a domestic AI worker who turns deadly.

The news was first reported by Deadline, which shared details on the film, including the fact that it would be directed by S.K. Dale, who previously directed Fox in “Till Death.” “Subservience” is scheduled to start production on January 7th. Fox will play the domestic SIM worker hired by a single father (Morrone) to help care for the house and his family. Once she gains awareness, things take a turn for the worse, with the AI becoming deadly.

“Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller. As Megan’s third film with us, this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise. With the addition of the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our leading man, we are excited to see leading lady Megan and S.K. team up again with Megan lending her acting talents to an incredibly layered character,” said Jeffrey Greenstein, president of Millennium Media, the company producing the film.