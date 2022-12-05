Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in Italy, saying “I do” for the third time. The couple rented out an Italian castle called Castello Brown for the occasion, hosting a luxurious event that was attended by the Kardashian family and by other celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Kardashian and Barker first married in Santa Barbara a week before their Italian wedding, reportedly surrounded by Mary Jo Campbell, Kris Jenner’s mom, known to the family as MJ , Travis’ father Randy Barker, and a few bodyguards.

The stars tied the knot six months after getting engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. Although the pair had been dating for less than a year when they promised to each other, the Blink-182 rocker and The Kardashians star and founder of Poosh had been best friends and neighbors for years.

As HOLA! USA previously reported that they had a pretend wedding after the 2022 Grammy Awards at One Love Wedding Chapel. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their ceremony. Days later, Kourtney confirmed they didn’t legally marry because they couldn’t get a marriage license after midnight.