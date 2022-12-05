In an intimate ceremony, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home surrounded by approximately 50 of her closest friends and family. A Cinderella carriage, an ex-husband crashing the wedding, and a small, exclusive guest list, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, among others.
The singer’s older brother Bryan was reportedly in attendance. However, People informed that neither her sons Sean Preston, Jayden James, her ex-husband Kevin Federline, her dad Jamie, mom Lynn or sister Jamie Lynn were seen.
Sam proposed to Britney in September 2021 following five years of dating, with the couple sharing the exciting news about the engagement on Instagram, and Britney showing her big diamond ring to her fans and followers.
In 2022, the couple also shared some sad news regarding Britney’s pregnancy. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” adding, “This is a devastating time for any parent.”