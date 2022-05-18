The reason why Kourtney Kardashian’s grandma MJ was the only guest to her wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in the most intimate ceremony, reportedly surrounded by Mary Jo Campbell, Kris Jenner’s mom, known to the family as MJ , Travis’ father Randy Barker, and a few bodyguards.

According to a source close to the Kardashians, there is a particular reason why Kourtney choose her grandma to be the only one by her side. “Kourtney is Kris’s firstborn child, and because of this, she has always had a super special bond with her grandmother MJ,” they revealed to HollywoodLife “Having her by her side as she became Travis’s wife was so important to them both, and it was one of the most special moments of their lives. They both got emotional during the small ceremony.”

Randy Barker, Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and MJ

The insider said that the reality tv personality and businesswoman has a special bond with MJ. “The two of them are very much alike, and they will be the first ones to tell you that,” they continued. “When Kourtney wanted to have this wedding to make it official, MJ was the one she went to for advice. She wanted it super small and intimate and told MJ that she only wanted her there. Kourtney knew that they could not have one of her sisters without having all her sisters there. She knew that they could not have one of their children without having all their children there.”

The outlet also reported that another insider said that MJ spent a lot of time in isolation during the pandemic, so Kourtney ensured that her grandma didn’t miss her first wedding.

“Because MJ is older and has suffered previous health conditions in the past, she’s considered high-risk and has taken extra steps throughout the pandemic to ensure her safety,” the source revealed. “MJ had been in isolation during the pandemic longer than anybody else in the family. It was a very lonely time for her to be away from her family for that amount of time. And the family was very upset over it, trying to make her as comfortable as possible during that time. But now that she’s been out of isolation, Kourtney knew she wanted MJ to play a special role in her life.”

“She couldn’t have imagined a more special way to celebrate one of the most important days in her life than to have her grandmother by her side,” they said.

In a Santa Barbara courthouse ceremony, Kourtney and Travis got married on May 15, 2022.