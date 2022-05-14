Kourtney Kardashian shares adorable vacation pics with her family

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a well-earned break. The businesswoman shared a set of photos and videos of a trip she took to Laguna Beach with her family in April of this year, where they’re seen enjoying the sun and each other’s company.

The post contains several videos and images, opening with a clip of the sunset captured from a yacht. She then shared photos of her kids, with them looking at the sights and lounging in the hot tub, and photos of the place they were staying at, showing how much of a relaxing and fun outing they shared. The last slide of the post shows some rose petals on a bed. “Laguna Beach, California April 2022,” she captioned the post. While Travis Barker, her fiancé, didn’t make an appearance on her post, his presence is implied in that last photograph.

Kardashian has three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. She shares them with her ex Scott Disick, with whom she’s had her ups and downs but have always remained peaceful co-parents for the sake of their kids.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October of last year, after dating for about a year. The two shared photos of a wedding ceremony they had in Vegas, where they were wed by Elvis. They made it clear that the two are not yet married since they didn’t have time to get their license. While we should expect wedding updates sometime soon, the Kardashians have been very quiet on the matter, not revealing a thing. “I have been sworn to secrecy,” said Kris Jenner to People. “If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!“