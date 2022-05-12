Kourtney Kardashian broke her $1M engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she broke her $1 million engagement ring from fiancé Travis Barker during the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The tv reality told her mom, Kris Jenner, that she stepped on her Lorraine Schwartz sparkler.

“It’s actually getting fixed,” Kourtney said when Kris asked why she wasn’t wearing it. “[It was] probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life,” she continued, “I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off, and I put it next to me on the floor, like thinking it would be safe right next to me.”

©Kourtney Kardashian





According to Kourtney, she spent hours crying after the incident. “I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours, and then I called Travis. I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad.‘”

Luckily for the star, her soon-to-be husband “handled it the best.”

“It really gave me, like, a nervous breakdown,” she recalled. “I was just like, this is the most beautiful thing that I’ve ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?”

©Kourtney Kardashian





Diamond expert Max Stone from engagement ring specialists Steven Stone has taken a close look at the photos of the sparkler and shared with HOLA! USA via email, the estimated value of the jaw-dropping jewel.

“In true Kardashian style, Kourtney’s ring is a real showstopper,” Stone said. “The huge oval diamond is a VS2 grade, which is of the highest quality. From looking at the photographs posted on Instagram, it looks to be around 8 carats.”