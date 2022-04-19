How did Travis Barker celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday?

Kourtney Kardashian took a break from the drama and celebrated her 43rd birthday at the happiest place on earth. The reality tv personality and businesswoman decided to go to Disneyland with her fiancé Travis Barker and their kids.

While Kris Jenner and Kourtney’s sisters were in court with Blac Chyna, the birthday girl was living life.

Alabama Barker, the of Travis called Kourtney “the best soon to be stepmom I could ask for!” Adding, “You deserve the world @kourtneykardash.”

But Alabam wasn’t the only one honoring Kardashian. Travis Barker also took to social media to gush over his fiancée. “My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash. I love you,” the drummer wrote.

Kourtney responded to her future husband by writing, “All I could ever dream of and more.”

As we previously reported, Barker and Kardashian allegedly tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards. According to TMZ, the pair eloped and said, “I do” at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday. Sources close to Kardashian and Barker didn’t allow the venue to take pictures and decided to bring their photographer and security team to keep everything intimate.