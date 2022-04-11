Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Khloé Kardashian dedicated Sunday, April 10, to celebrate her daughter True Thompson on an adorable cat-themed birthday party. The birthday girl —whose actual birthday is April 12 — enjoyed the bash alongside her family and friends.
The reality tv personality and businesswoman took to social media to share a glimpse of Tutus’s birthday with her fans.
