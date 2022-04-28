Travis Barker visited Robert Kardashian Sr.’s grave to ask for Kourtney Kardashian’s hand

Before marrying the love of his life, Travis Barker made sure that he had approval from Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. During the third episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, fans can enjoy how was the process of proposing to Kourtney Kardashian.

For the drummer, everyone needed to be on board with his plans to wed Kourtney; therefore, before asking Kris for permission, he also visited Robert Kardashian Sr.’s grave.

In the episode, Jenner revealed to Kim Kardashian that Travis asked their late father for his blessing. “He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now,” Kris said. “It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it.”

“It’s all happy; I just wish your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that she’s getting married,” she said in tears.

“That’s really crazy that she hasn’t been married before,” said Kim. “While I’ve had enough for all of us!” she joked.

Robert Kardashian Sr. died at age 59 on September 30, 2003, weeks after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on April 14. New episodes will air every Thursday. Kourtney Kardashian is filming a lot for the new show, as she and her fiancé, Travis Barker, make multiple appearances. The episodes also include Kim’s process of hosting Saturday Night Live.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” a synopsis for the show reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”