Kourtney Kardashian comforts Travis Barker as he gets a tattoo honoring late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Travis Barker is honoring a late friend the best way he knows how: with a tattoo.

On Wednesday, April 13, the Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to show fans the tattoo he got to honor Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who passed away last month. Barker got a hawk tattooed on his lower shin, done by celebrity tattoo artist Mark Mahoney.

©Travis Barker





Of course, Kourtney Kardashian was there to comfort her fiancé through his latest session, with photos showing her holding the musician’s hand in one photo and giving him a kiss in another.

“HAWK forever 🦅 Thank you @markmahoney_ssc,” he captioned the post.

This tattoo comes after Travis’ tribute to his fellow drummer last month, when he wrote a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to the late musician.

“I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again,” Barker wrote under a black-and-white photo of Hawkins.

©Travis Barker





“I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘Kid you’re a star,’ ” he continued. “And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination.”

“To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough,” he concluded. “Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace 😢🥁💔.”

©Travis Barker





Taylor Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25 while touring with the Foo Fighters. Following his tragic death, the band cancelled the rest of their tour.