HAPPY ENDINGS

Celebrity Engagements 2021: Romantic proposals and unexpected couples

By Daniel Neira -Miami

It was definitely a year of love for some of our favorite celebrity couples, with many taking their relationship to the next level and announcing their engagement this year.

From beautiful and thoughtful proposals to unexpected new couples sharing the good news, here are the biggest celebrity engagements of 2021.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 16, 2021©GettyImages

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave us the most romantic moments of the year, sharing their love for each other on social media, ultimately getting engaged on October 16 following an elaborate proposal on the beach at sunset, involving red roses and candles.

2019 Daytime Beauty Awards©GettyImages

Britney Spears shared the exciting news about her engagement with Sam Asghari amid her successful legal battle for freedom after her 13-year conservatorship. Making it official with her long time boyfriend, already planning the ceremony and revealing details about her wedding dress, designed by Donatella Versace.

Rome Film Fest 2021©GettyImages

Bella Thorne also said yes! The Hollywood star confirmed her engagement with Benjamin Mascolo on March 21, with the happy couple sharing the news on social media showing the beautiful diamond ring.

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci©GettyImages

Paris Hilton was absolutely excited to share every detail of her romance with Carter Reum, getting engaged on February 13 after dating for a year. The celebrity couple went on to share their wedding plans and lavish ceremony on Paris’ latest docuseries ‘Paris in Love’

Lindsay Lohan©Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback, with a new Christmas film on the way, the actress announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in a series of Instagram photos captioned “My love. My life. My family. My future,” showing her amazing engagement ring.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 11, 2021©GettyImages

Kristen Stewart keeps a private relationship with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer, however she was thrilled to announce their engagement during an interview, following two years of dating. Kristen said, “We‘re marrying, it’s happening.”

Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals©GettyImages

Jordana Brewster announced the happy news to her fans and followers, sharing a selfie on social media with tech CEO Mason Morfit after he organized a romantic proposal. The ‘Fast and Furious’ star captioned the post, “JB soon to be JB,” adding heart emojis and showing her diamond ring.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "The Secret Life Of Pets 2" - Arrivals©GettyImages

‘Modern Family’ star Eric Stonestreet got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lindsey Schweitzer in August, showing the massive diamond on Instagram, joking “She’d have her people call my people.”

Meadow Walker and her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan©Meadow Walker

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, hinted at her engagement with boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan on Instagram, showing her engagement ring and ultimately walking down the aisle during an emotional ceremony, receiving support from her late father’s ‘Fast and Furious’ co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.

