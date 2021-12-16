Celebrity Engagements 2021: Romantic proposals and unexpected couples

It was definitely a year of love for some of our favorite celebrity couples, with many taking their relationship to the next level and announcing their engagement this year.

From beautiful and thoughtful proposals to unexpected new couples sharing the good news, here are the biggest celebrity engagements of 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave us the most romantic moments of the year, sharing their love for each other on social media, ultimately getting engaged on October 16 following an elaborate proposal on the beach at sunset, involving red roses and candles.

Britney Spears shared the exciting news about her engagement with Sam Asghari amid her successful legal battle for freedom after her 13-year conservatorship. Making it official with her long time boyfriend, already planning the ceremony and revealing details about her wedding dress, designed by Donatella Versace.

Bella Thorne also said yes! The Hollywood star confirmed her engagement with Benjamin Mascolo on March 21, with the happy couple sharing the news on social media showing the beautiful diamond ring.

Paris Hilton was absolutely excited to share every detail of her romance with Carter Reum, getting engaged on February 13 after dating for a year. The celebrity couple went on to share their wedding plans and lavish ceremony on Paris’ latest docuseries ‘Paris in Love’