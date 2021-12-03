Nicky Hilton says Kim Kardashian joked about catching bouquet at Paris Hilton’s wedding

Kim Kardashian may be in the middle of a divorce, but she’s not giviing up on love.

Nicky Hilton sat down with Extra on Thursday, December 2 to talk about everything that went down at her sister Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum last month. During her interview, the heiress revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star vied to catch the bouquet, teasing her friends about being the next one to tie the knot.

“It’s funny, at the wedding, Kim joked, ‘I’m gonna catch that bouquet!” Nicky told Extra.

Following her first time hosting Saturday Night Live back in October, the SKIMS founder met and started dating comedian Pete Davidson--her first relatioinship since her separation from the father of her children, Kanye West. The couple have been linked since October, when the couple were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had “chemistry” and were enjoying each other‘s company.

“Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention,” the insider said, adding that they were having “fun.”

While fans were skeptical of this unexpected pairing early on, Davidson and Kardashian and have been seen together multiple times since, proving they’re still going strong.

Last month, Kardashian threw a party at the home of her mom, Kris Jenner, for Davidson’s 28th birthday. That also marked the couple’s first time posing for a piture together, with Jenner posting her flick with the pair onto her Instagram page.

After the get-together, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and the comedian “had a great time” celebrating. “They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim,” the source said. “She is smitten.”

Kim’s new romance comes after she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. She and West, who started dating in 2012 and got married in 2014, share four children together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Still, despite her third marriage not working out, it looks like Kardashian is keeping hope alive.