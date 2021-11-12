Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow reveals she had a tumor

Meadow Walker is counting her blessings.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Fast and Furious franchise legend, Paul Walker, revealed for the first time on Thursday that she had a tumor. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a medical center and reflected on the last two years since it was taken.

“2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way,” she captioned the post. “Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful.”

In the picture, Meadow looks into the screen as she gives a thumbs-up, wearing a medical hair cover and with fiducials — stickers placed on the head before an MRI to create a 3-D scan on the brain, and then used again during brain surgeries to guide the surgeon — stuck to her forehead.

Of course, the beloved personality’s post recieved a lot of love, with fans rushing to the comments to wish her well following such an intense health scare.

Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns was one of the commenters, telling Walker that she is “Beyond blessed” and “LOVED.”

Walker, who now works as a model herself, responded, “love you❤️.”

Another fan commented what seems to be a reference to losing her father so young, writing, “Whatever medical situation came up, I’m glad you made it through. You’re a very tough person.” She was just 15 years old when her dad died in a car crash on November 30, 2013.

Luckily, now that Meadow’s tumor is gone, she can focus on her life as a newlywed. At the end of October, the star shared that she tied the knot with boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic earlier that month.

At the time, Walker posted a sweet black and white video of the intimate ceremony to Instagram as she announced that “we‘re married !!!!”

She also posted about her father’s Fast and Furious costars attending the wedding, with Vin Diesel walking her down the aisle.