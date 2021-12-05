Nicky Hilton hints at Paris’ future, says her family might expand ‘pretty soon’

Nicky Hilton is excited to become an aunt. Recently, she said Paris and her new husband Carter Reum might have children “pretty soon.”

“I think she’ll be an amazing mom. If how she is with her dogs is any indication, they’re going to be very, very loved,” said Nicky in an interview with US Weekly. Still, she says that the Hilton’s aren’t putting any pressure on Paris to have children, and that Nicky makes this assumption based on the fact that “this something that she’s wanted for a while.”

Paris Hilton has spoken about motherhood on several occasions, always mentioning her excitement on the matter and why this is something she looks forward to. “I’m running a huge empire, so I’m always focused on my business. But one day when I become a mother, I’m not going to be traveling the way that I used to. It was way too much,” said Paris in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Nicky Hilton is married to James Rothschild and has two kids, Lily-Grace and Teddy. She’s often talked about the complexities of being a mother and maintaining a fashion business. Nicky has designed handbags and accessories and recently launched a footwear collection. “I think all moms suffer from mom guilt,” she said speaking to People magazine. “I think we could all do better at that and it’s important to still do the things you love. Don’t let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance.”