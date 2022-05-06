Why Kourtney Kardashian was upset during Travis Barker romantic proposal

Just like any other mom, Kourtney Kardashian wants her kids to be present in all important moments of her life, including her engagement to Travis Barker. The famous Kardashian sister revealed that not having her kids by her side during the special moment made her emotional.

During the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu, Kourtney shares her thoughts on the romantic proposal, explaining during the confessional segment of the reality series that she was upset, as they were not included in the surprise that took place at a private beach in Montecito, California.

“I do wish that my kids were here,” Kourtney said about her three children, 7-year-old Reign, 9-year-old Penelope and 12-year-old Mason, “I think it would’ve made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise,” she continued, “I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn’t her best.”

Now Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, is defending their decision not to include the kids in the proposal. “I’m not sure if any of us know exactly how they’re going to react. I think it’s her decision to break it to her kids how she wants,” the momager said.

“Listen, for us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would’ve been really hard for all of us,” she concluded, talking about her ex boyfriend and father of her kids, “So you know what? This is the right thing to do ... that’s the way I feel about it.”