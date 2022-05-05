Foods to avoid if you want to achieve healthy glowing skin

Maintaining a healthy diet is one of the most importants parts of having healthy and glowing skin, so if you are trying to make better decisions in your beauty routine, you might want to look into what you are consuming, as there are some specific foods that could result in skin issues, with a correlation between what you eat and how your skin looks.

Eating too much processed meats can be extremely damaging to your skin, containing high amounts of nitrates and sodium, including fast food, such as hamburgers and hot dogs. Potato chips will also cause dehydration and dark under-eye circles, so you might want to avoid fast foods and see the difference it makes for your skin.

An excessive amount of alcohol is also bad for your body and your skin, causing dehydration and dry skin, speeding the aging process and creating premature wrinkles.

Dairy products are not the best choice if you are trying to achieve healthy looking skin, causing higher insulin levels and ultimately creating acne issues. However there are lots of options you can look into, including plant-based milks and dairy-free products that will not trigger inflammation and oiliness.

There are other types of food with high levels of glycemic index, refined carbs and sugar, such as white bread, that can trigger premature aging. Replacing these foods with meals higher in protein and fiber, such as nuts, fish and brown rice can help you achieve a youthful appearance in the future.